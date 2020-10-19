Ethel M. (Fenstermacher) Weaver, 99, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late George M. Weaver, Jr., who died in 1995. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Edna (Fetzer) Fenstermacher. She was employed at a Textile Mill/Garment Factory in Allentown and worked as a Floor Lady. Ethel was an avid reader, enjoyed word search puzzles, stamp collecting, coin collecting, flowers and polka music. She will be remembered for her love of cats, powdered donuts and hot coffee.
Survivors: Son George W. Weaver and his wife Jean of Allentown. Her grandchildren Stacey Weaver; Leah Martin; Keith Weaver; Tracy Weaver; Demitria Cachia; Evan Weaver; Tamera Hamrick; Andrew Weaver; Christopher Weaver; Anthony Weaver; Todd Mitchell and her beloved cat (Nutsy). She is also survived by several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Ethel was preceded in death by her son Melvin Weaver; Her brothers Richard, LeRoy, Franklin and William; Her sisters Evelyn and Flora.
Services: The graveside service will on be held on Tuesday, 10/20/2020 at 2pm at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, 1851 Linden St. Bethlehem. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions may be made in her memory to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.