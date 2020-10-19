1/1
Ethel M. Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel M. (Fenstermacher) Weaver, 99, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late George M. Weaver, Jr., who died in 1995. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Edna (Fetzer) Fenstermacher. She was employed at a Textile Mill/Garment Factory in Allentown and worked as a Floor Lady. Ethel was an avid reader, enjoyed word search puzzles, stamp collecting, coin collecting, flowers and polka music. She will be remembered for her love of cats, powdered donuts and hot coffee.

Survivors: Son George W. Weaver and his wife Jean of Allentown. Her grandchildren Stacey Weaver; Leah Martin; Keith Weaver; Tracy Weaver; Demitria Cachia; Evan Weaver; Tamera Hamrick; Andrew Weaver; Christopher Weaver; Anthony Weaver; Todd Mitchell and her beloved cat (Nutsy). She is also survived by several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Ethel was preceded in death by her son Melvin Weaver; Her brothers Richard, LeRoy, Franklin and William; Her sisters Evelyn and Flora.

Services: The graveside service will on be held on Tuesday, 10/20/2020 at 2pm at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, 1851 Linden St. Bethlehem. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions may be made in her memory to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved