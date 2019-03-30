Ethel "Vicky" Randall Burnett, 97, of Linconville Center, ME and formerly of Bethlehem, PA passed away peacefully on December 2, 2018 while in the care of Sussman House in Rockport, ME. She was the loving wife of the late William D. Randall and the late James H. Burnett. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Paul K. and Mary Victoria (Cropper) Lewis. Vicky was a graduate of Liberty High School; class of 1939 and later attended Bethlehem Business College. She worked as a secretary in the Alumni Office at Moravian College for 17 years until retiring in 1986. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Karyl R. Pullen and husband Don Bejarano of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Patricia R. Mortensen and husband Gary Holsapple of Lincolnville Center, ME; step son Dr. James B. Burnett and wife Mary Beth of Cherry Hill, NJ; siblings Robert E. Lewis and wife Irene of Bethlehem and Louise Noe and husband Joseph of Bethlehem; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren and 8 step great grandchildren. Vicky was preceded in death by her siblings William Lewis, Paul Lewis, Doris Potts and Trudy Bisbing, SERVICES: A Celebration of life will be held at 12:30 P.M. on Saturday April 6, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:30 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Nisky Hill Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary