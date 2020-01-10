|
Ethel V. (Balthaser) Burkert, 84, of Kutztown, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Kutztown Manor, Kutztown. She was the wife of Stanley O. Burkert. They were married May 2, 1981. Born in Greenwich Township, she was a daughter of the late Walter W. and Verna C. (Christ) Balthaser. Ethel was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Kutztown, and a former member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Kutztown.
Ethel worked as a cashier at the former McCrory's Fashion Shop, Kutztown, from 1973 to 1978 and in the Bindery at the former Kutztown Publishing Company, Kutztown, from 1979 to 1981. From 1981 to present she cared for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a passion for gardening, long walks, cooking, baking, and caring for her family . In her earlier years, she enjoyed traveling with her loving husband, Stanley.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 38 years, Stanley, Ethel is survived by her children: Jeffrey A, husband of Renee L. (Bankes) Merkel, Shillington; James A., husband of Clarissa N. (Mora) Merkel, Tucson, AZ; Louise A. (Merkel) Schlegel, Kutztown; Jane A. (Merkel), wife of Steven G. Black. Lebanon; and her step children: Carol A. (Burkert), wife of Claude Kline, Hamburg; Cynthia L. (Burkert), wife of Norman Schaner, Hamburg; and Mabel L. (Burkert), wife of David Riegel, Kempton. Other survivors include six grandchildren: Hallie E. Black, Daniel S., husband of Nicole B. (Barry) Black; Leslie K. Schlegel; Krysta N. (Harp), wife of Adam W. Frantz; Isabella N. Merkel and Robert A. Merkel-Mora and nine step grandchildren: Matthew E. Riegel; Justin Schaner; Travis Schaner; Michael Kline; Molly L. (Riegel) Ouellette; Emily R. Riegel; Abby E. Riegel; Nicole Gehret and Autumn Kline. Two great grandchildren: Tristan T. Beck and Nolan R. Frantz. There are also eighteen step great grandchildren. There is also a brother, Luther W. Balthaser, Kutztown. In addition to her parents, Ethel was predeceased by a sister Edna M. (Balthaser) Leibensperger.
SERVICES: A funeral service to celebrate Ethel's life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Dr. Joseph Piscitelli, officiating. Interment in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, (Grimville) Kutztown. Relatives and friends may call Tuesday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Ethel's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 West Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 10, 2020