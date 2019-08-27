|
Ethel V. Pecora, 94, of Bethlehem Township, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born January 6, 1925 in Weston, PA, she was a daughter of the late Agnes (Hafker) and Joseph Moff. She and her husband Joseph Pecora were married 71 years. She retired from Trio Togs, Bethlehem Township and was a member of Sacred Heart Church.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; children, Diane Magargal and Joette Marnell; brothers, Joseph and Gerald Moff; sisters, Marion VanHorn and Lauretta Chenkus; granddaughters, Cher and Nicole; great-grandsons, Nolan and Chase. She was predeceased by a sister Gloria Schrader.
Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Sacred Heart Church, 1817 First St., Bethlehem. The Ashton Funeral Home, Easton is handling arrangements. Interment in Northampton Memorial Shrine.
Memorial contributions may be made to
