Etta W. Salman, 89, of Allentown, passed away April 8, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the widow of Gerald L. Salman, who passed away Jan. 8, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Minnie Weiner. Etta was a devoted wife and mother. She was also an avid volunteer with the Allentown Jewish Community Center, Jewish Family Services Russian Settlement program and the . She was a long time member of Temple Beth El. Survivors: Son, Barry Ivan; Daughter, Susan R. Salman; Many nieces and nephews; Caregiver, Carol Hamory. She was predeceased by her Sisters, Selma Salman and Frieda Jozoff and a Brother, Albert Weiner. Services: Graveside 11:30AM Wed., April 10th at Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions: may be made to Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2019
