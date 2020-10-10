1/2
Eugene A. Eckhart Jr.
Eugene A. Eckhart, Jr., 84, of Colfax, North Carolina, formerly of Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, October 01, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Ruby L. (Kocher) Eckhart. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Eugene A. Sr. and Helen A. (Serfass) Eckhart. Eugene proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War era, before being honorably discharged in 1961. He was a heavy equipment operator for Livengood Excavators Inc. in Walnutport, until retiring in 2008. For the past ten years, Eugene and his wife of 61 years, Ruby, split their time in retirement between family in North Carolina and in Pennsylvania. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was an exceptionally good bowler.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Ruby, he is survived by their five children, Wendy Paukovits and husband, James, Craig Eckhart and wife, Kim, Curtis Eckhart and wife, Michelle, Brad Eckhart and significant other, Julie, and Christy Eckhart-Balazs and husband, Matthew; 11 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; brother, Sterling Eckhart and wife, Betty; sister, Ruthann Reichstadt; nieces and nephews. Eugene was predeceased by two brothers, Stewart and Edward Eckhart, and two sisters, Violet Shoemaker and Geraldine Greene.

Services: A Memorial Service in celebration of Eugene's life was privately held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 8, 2020
Deepest sympathies for the entire Elkhart family. Sending prayers and hugs. Lisa Ruffing and family
Lisa Ruffing
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
So, so very sorry for your loss! Please know you’re in our prayers, for peace, through ALL of your wonderful memories!❤
Vernell and Ed
Family
October 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Nancy Wharton
Family
