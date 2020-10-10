Eugene A. Eckhart, Jr., 84, of Colfax, North Carolina, formerly of Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, October 01, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. He was the husband of Ruby L. (Kocher) Eckhart. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Eugene A. Sr. and Helen A. (Serfass) Eckhart. Eugene proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War era, before being honorably discharged in 1961. He was a heavy equipment operator for Livengood Excavators Inc. in Walnutport, until retiring in 2008. For the past ten years, Eugene and his wife of 61 years, Ruby, split their time in retirement between family in North Carolina and in Pennsylvania. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was an exceptionally good bowler.



Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Ruby, he is survived by their five children, Wendy Paukovits and husband, James, Craig Eckhart and wife, Kim, Curtis Eckhart and wife, Michelle, Brad Eckhart and significant other, Julie, and Christy Eckhart-Balazs and husband, Matthew; 11 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; brother, Sterling Eckhart and wife, Betty; sister, Ruthann Reichstadt; nieces and nephews. Eugene was predeceased by two brothers, Stewart and Edward Eckhart, and two sisters, Violet Shoemaker and Geraldine Greene.



Services: A Memorial Service in celebration of Eugene's life was privately held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.



