Eugene A. "Chico" Mayers
Eugene "Chico" A. Mayers, 78, of Kernsville Road, Orefield, Lowhill Twp, died peacefully on Sunday morning, June 7, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Lois A. (Wilson) Mayers since Aug 28, 1976. Born in Mickley's, Whitehall Twp, he was a son of the late Henry J., Sr. and Mamie A. (Miller) Mayers. Chico was raised on local Lehigh Valley farms and then graduated from Dieruff High School in 1960. For many years, Chico worked for Kenways Trucking, Whitehall, PA, Carl Betz, Orefield, PA, and Semmel Excavating, Allentown, PA. In his spare time, Chico was an avid bowler, involved in many bowling leagues around the Lehigh Valley. He also volunteered at many events at Patriot's Park since the 1980's. Chico was an accomplished trap shooter, proudly holding memberships with the A.T.A, Ontelaunee, North End, Pocono Slate, and Lappawinzo Gun Clubs. His shooting accomplishments include participation in a 1978, 3000 bird \ 3 day marathon for muscular dystrophy where he broke 446 in a row before missing, setting a local record. At the annual 3 club vagabums shoot, he is a record holder for a perfect 300/300. In 1988, he became a state champion, winning the PSSA single's 16 yard event in Elysburg, PA. However, he was most proud of being a mentor for any fellow trap shooters that asked for any advice.

Survivors: wife, daughters, Roxie Rex of Palmerton, Kristin wife of Kirron Graham of Orefield. daughter-in-law,Melissa Knopf of Walnutport. son, Scott Klass of Lehighton. 5 grandchildren, Jared Klass, Ryan Klass, Nathan Reimert, Rachel Shoemaker, Jaylene Goodman. 3 great grandchildren. sister, Rebecca Sensenig of Sinking Spring. brother, Terry and wife Gail Barlip of Danielsville, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by grandson, Tyler Klass, and brother, Henry J., Jr.

Services: 11:00AM Friday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 9:30- 11:00AM Friday in funeral home. Interment, Hope Cemetery, Route 191, Hecktown. Please observe social distance and face coverings.

Contributions: Chico Mayers Youth Shooters Fund, C/O New Tripoli Bank, ATTN: Jenna Smith, 7747 Claussville Road, Orefield, PA 18069.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 9, 2020.
