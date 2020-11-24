1/2
Eugene Anthony Nalesnik
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Anthony Nalesnik, 79, of Springfield, IL, died on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at home.

Gene was born on January 16, 1941 in Coaldale, PA, the son of William and Mary (Orlovsky) Nalesnik. He married Pamela K. (Odell) Goral on October 11, 2008 in Nesquehonig, PA.

Gene was a graduate of Marian Catholic High School in Tamaqua, PA. He retired after 32 years with AllSteel Mfg. Co., Hazleton. He then earned his associate degree from Lehigh Valley Community College. Following his retirement, Gene worked for Carbon County as a Parking Lot Attendant in Jim Thorpe, PA. Gene was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Land of Lincoln Chorus, Barbershop Harmony Society and the American Legion. He was also a member of Church of the Little Flower in Springfield, IL, and had served as a eucharistic minister and lector there.

He was preceded in death by first wife, Dolores (Bilsak) Nalesnik; his parents; brother, Robert Nalesnik; and niece, Nadine Yankowy.

Gene is survived by his wife, Pamela of Springfield; brothers, William (Joanne) and George (Ann) Nalesnik, both of PA; sister-in-law, Yvonne Nalesnik of LA; three stepsons; two stepdaughters; numerous grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Private family ceremonies will be held. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to view the full obituary and offer your condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved