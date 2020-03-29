Morning Call Obituaries
Eugene C. Howell Sr. Obituary
Eugene Charles Howell, Sr, 76, of Orefield, passed away on Thursday, March 26th at his home surrounded by his family after a long struggle with illness.

Eugene, or Gene as his friends called him, grew up in Port Carbon, PA. Gene spent the majority of his working life with Pennsylvania Power and Light at Lehigh Service Center as an electrical lineman/leader. He was a Mason 32nd Degree Worshipful Master of Greenleaf Lodge No 561, a Shriner, and a member of the PP&L Kilowatt Craftsmen's Club. After he retired his favorite activity was walking his dog Jinx.

He is survived by his devoted wife Janice, his daughter Renee Howell (Greg Magann), his son Eugene C. Jr, his step-children Maureen (James) Devlin-Horvath, Christian Golca, and Giavanna Angstadt, his sister Linda (Howard) Hoffman; and five amazing grandchildren Janine Howell, Tyler (Olivia) Howell, Jesse Magann, Jack Magann and Sophia Magann. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Lillian Howell and his daughter Jeanine Marie.

Due to the current pandemic and recommended social distancing practices the memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital in his memory. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2020
