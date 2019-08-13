Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Eugene C. Welliver Sr.


1942 - 2019
Eugene C. Welliver Sr. Obituary
Eugene C. "Butch" Welliver, Sr., 77 of Orefield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus.

Born on May 25, 1942 in Rising Sun, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Cledis D. and Bernadine (Schaffer) Welliver. He and his wife, Joyce E. (Sturm) Welliver were married for 44 years.

He was a truck driver for the Morning Call for 28 years before retiring. Eugene proudly served in the US Navy

Seabees during the Vietnam era.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Tina M. Welliver of Bath, ME, son, Eugene C. Welliver, Jr. and

wife Billie Jo of Phippsburg, ME, sisters, Joyce Hertzog of Kutztown, and Beverly Shaner of Stafford, VA, seven

grandchildren, two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by brother, Jack Welliver, sister, Shirley Rothenberger, and a grandson.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067.

Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Allen Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Home Care and Hospice in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019
