Eugene C. "Butch" Welliver, Sr., 77 of Orefield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus.
Born on May 25, 1942 in Rising Sun, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Cledis D. and Bernadine (Schaffer) Welliver. He and his wife, Joyce E. (Sturm) Welliver were married for 44 years.
He was a truck driver for the Morning Call for 28 years before retiring. Eugene proudly served in the US Navy
Seabees during the Vietnam era.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Tina M. Welliver of Bath, ME, son, Eugene C. Welliver, Jr. and
wife Billie Jo of Phippsburg, ME, sisters, Joyce Hertzog of Kutztown, and Beverly Shaner of Stafford, VA, seven
grandchildren, two great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by brother, Jack Welliver, sister, Shirley Rothenberger, and a grandson.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service, all on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, Pennsylvania 18067.
Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Allen Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Home Care and Hospice in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019