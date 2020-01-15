|
Eugene E. Muth, 87 years, of Orefield, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the widower of Phyllis (Krum) Muth. Born in Mertztown, he was a son of the late William and Verna (Smith) Muth. Eugene worked on many different local farms for several years. After school he enlisted in the United States Army where he honorably served his country during the Korean War. Eugene was honored last year, as a veteran, as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Hometown Hero. After returning he worked at Mack Trucks, Inc. for 30 years until 1980. Eugene was a charter member of American Legion Post 8282 where he served as commander for 9 years and as a trustee for many years. He was also a life member of the Topton American Legion. While his sons where growing up Eugene was actively involved with them in the Lehigh Valley Quarter Midget Racing Club for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, dancing, and snowmobiling. He was an avid volunteer throughout the community.
Survivors: Daughters, Sharon Drudy (Ken) and Gwen Mills (Allen) both of Allentown; son, Rick Muth (Michelle) of Breinigsville, sister, Nancy Yeakel of Macungie, grandchildren, Michael Drudy (Sarah), Diana Albert (Marc), Sean Kleinschuster (Angela) Samantha Mills (Nathan Ifkovits), Bryce Muth (Andrea) and Damin Muth, great grandchildren, Isaac, Cole, and Owen, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Jeffrey, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Memorial Service: 10:30 AM, Saturday, January 18 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation, 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Interment, immediately following at Cedar Hill Memorial Park in Allentown with Military Honors. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the of the Lehigh Valley, 3893 Adler Pl., Ste 170, Bethlehem, 18017 or the Topton American Legion, 133 Centre Ave., Topton, 19562.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020