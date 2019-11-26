Morning Call Obituaries
Eugene Held
Eugene F. Held


1943 - 2019
Eugene F. Held Obituary
Eugene F. Held, 76, formerly of Emmaus, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Lehigh Center, Macungie. He was the husband of the late Betty Ruth (Callery) Held. Born in Allentown, August 28, 1943, Eugene was the son of the late Charles and Patricia (Lukow) Dell.

Survivors: Sons, Bret Miller (Wanda) of Coplay, Joseph E. Held (Megan) of South Whitehall Township, Michael F. Held of Allentown, Daniel C. Held (Kimberly) of Macungie; brother, Charles Dell of Texas; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.

Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 26, 2019
