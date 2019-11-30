Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Eugene Glass Obituary
Eugene Glass, 82, of Breinigsville, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at home. he was the husband of Ethel (Hertzke) Glass. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in June. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Sidney and Mildred (Sweeney) Glass. He was a pipe fitter/welder for UA Local 420 Steamfitters. He served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors: daughters, Deborah Nease and husband, Ed; Cindy Mantz and husband, Bryan; Michele Yocum; Audrey Cregger and husband, Michael; brother, Ronnie; sisters, Lee Schiff, Lyn Shamlin and Jane Sabo and husband, Michael; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Services: 11:00 am Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Rd, Breinigsville. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Eugene's memory may be made to 3983 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 30, 2019
