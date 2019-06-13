Eugene H. "Gene" Ashner, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Joyce (Lentz) Ashner, with whom he shared 68 years of loving marriage. Born in Lehighton, Gene was the son of the late Robert and Bertha (Reich) Ashner. He proudly served his country in the US Army in Okinawa during WWII. He worked as a clerk for Lehigh Valley Rail Road, and as a Field Expeditor for Bethlehem Steel for many years before he retired. He was a member of the former Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Gene was best known for being Mr. Little League, where he gave his time to Lehigh Little League for 58 years and served as the president for over 46 years, until retiring in 2018. He enjoyed fishing, clamming, and crabbing off his pontoon in Dewey Beach DE, listening to music, cutting his grass, and driving his John Deer tractor to the baseball field whenever he could. Gene was also known as "Sparky" for decorating "Santa's House" every year, which is the Mother of all Christmas displays at his home on Sunset View Drive. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce; sons Keith R. Ashner and wife Jane of Coopersburg and Kevin C. Ashner and wife Irene of Bethlehem; grandchildren Christina Callahan, Marc Ashner and wife Lauren, Paul Ashner, Alyssa Walters and husband Joe; great-grandchildren; Savannah, McKensie, Dominic, Anthony, and Christian. He is also survived by his best buddy, his dog Mitsie. Gene was predeceased by his siblings, Kenneth and Dale Ashner, Pauline Dugan and Grace Laub, Phyllis Dreisbach, and Martine McFarland.SERVICES: Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, June 15, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening from 6 PM to 8 PM and on Saturday morning from 10 AM until the time of service. Entombment with military honors will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Gene's memory to Lehigh Little League (Equipment Fund), 1175 Illicks Mill Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary