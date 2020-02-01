Home

Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
(570) 669-6471
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Blazosky Funeral Home
81 E Catawissa Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Russian Orthodox Church
Nesquehoning, PA
Eugene "Cy" Hrebik

Eugene "Cy" Hrebik Obituary
Eugene "Cy" Hrebik,76, of Nesquehoning, died Thursday, in the Mahoning Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of Barbara (Kravelk) Hrebik. They celebrated their 50st Wedding Anniversary in October of last year. Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Kathryn (Watto) Hrebik. He was employed as a Pennsylvania State Trooper for 25 years and was also a barber for over 35 years until retiring. He was a member of the Army National Guard's. He was a member of St. John Russian Orthodox Church where he was a past president of the church council. Gene was also a past Mayor and Councilman in Nesquehoning.

Surviving along with his widow are a daughter Lori Sacks (Scott), Palmerton; son Mark (Anjella),Nesquehoning; sister Elizabeth Kane, Lehighton; grandsons Nathaniel, Michael, and Mark.

He was also preceded in death by brothers Paul and John Jr.

A Panachida Service will be held Monday, February 03, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. in St. John Russian Orthodox Church, Nesquehoning. State Police Interment will be held the Parish Cemetery.. Call Sunday 6-8:00 P.M. and Monday 9:30-10:30 A.M. in the funeral home. Online condolences at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020
