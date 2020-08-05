Eugene J. Baker, 86, of Allentown, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 3, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Susan J. (Reese) Baker, who died in 2017.



Born in Reading, he was the son of the late David and Catherine Virginia (Bowen) Baker. Eugene served his country honorably in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a sheet metal mechanic for the former Western Electric (AT&T/Lucent) until retiring at age 59. Eugene was a devoted member of Lehigh Valley Baptist Church in Emmaus for many years, where he was saved, baptized and became very fond of his church family. He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, blue grass music, attended the Limeport AA – but most of all he loved God. As a final farewell, he would say, "To my Geezer breakfast buddies, please start without me!"



Survivors: Daughters, Bonnie J. Baker and Susan D. Baker of Allentown; sons, Donald W. Baker of McAdoo and James S. Baker of Allentown; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Eugene was preceded in death by a son Arthur D. Baker, brother Nelson Baker and sister Lorraine Kitson.



Services: A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 12 Noon until the time of the service. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.



Contributions: Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Lehigh Valley Baptist Church, 4702 Colebrook Avenue, Emmaus, PA 18049.



