1/
Eugene J. Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene J. Baker, 86, of Allentown, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 3, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of the late Susan J. (Reese) Baker, who died in 2017.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late David and Catherine Virginia (Bowen) Baker. Eugene served his country honorably in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a sheet metal mechanic for the former Western Electric (AT&T/Lucent) until retiring at age 59. Eugene was a devoted member of Lehigh Valley Baptist Church in Emmaus for many years, where he was saved, baptized and became very fond of his church family. He enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, blue grass music, attended the Limeport AA – but most of all he loved God. As a final farewell, he would say, "To my Geezer breakfast buddies, please start without me!"

Survivors: Daughters, Bonnie J. Baker and Susan D. Baker of Allentown; sons, Donald W. Baker of McAdoo and James S. Baker of Allentown; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Eugene was preceded in death by a son Arthur D. Baker, brother Nelson Baker and sister Lorraine Kitson.

Services: A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 12 Noon until the time of the service. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.

Contributions: Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Lehigh Valley Baptist Church, 4702 Colebrook Avenue, Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by K.V. Knopp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Candace Martin
Friend
August 4, 2020
I’m so sorry to all of the Baker family
Mary Kolesnik
Friend
August 4, 2020
Toni you and your whole family have my deepest condolences. I am so - so sorry for your loss .
Karen Hamm
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved