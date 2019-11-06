|
Eugene J. "Gene" Rafferty, age 86 of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene J. and Emma M. (Suto) Rafferty. Survived by beloved wife of 64 years, Anna; children, Debbie (Rick) LeVasseur, Gene Rafferty, Amy (Ron) Wilson, and Julie (Jeff) Loser; grandchildren, Heather (Zach) Sarazine, Ashley Schwab, and Cameron Wilson; great-grandchildren, Ezra and Zippora Sarazine; also many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Church of St. Timothy, 707 89th Avenue NE, Blaine, Minnesota. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment with Full Military Honors in St. Mary's Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota.. Arrangements with Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home of Andover, Minnesota (763) 767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019