Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thurston-Lindberg-DeShaw Funeral Homes - Anoka
13817 Jay Street Northwest
Andover, MN 55304
(763) 767-7373
For more information about
Eugene Rafferty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Church of St. Timothy
707 89th Avenue NE
Blaine, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Church of St. Timothy
707 89th Avenue NE
Blaine, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Rafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Rafferty


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. Rafferty Obituary
Eugene J. "Gene" Rafferty, age 86 of Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, passed away on Oct. 31, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene J. and Emma M. (Suto) Rafferty. Survived by beloved wife of 64 years, Anna; children, Debbie (Rick) LeVasseur, Gene Rafferty, Amy (Ron) Wilson, and Julie (Jeff) Loser; grandchildren, Heather (Zach) Sarazine, Ashley Schwab, and Cameron Wilson; great-grandchildren, Ezra and Zippora Sarazine; also many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Church of St. Timothy, 707 89th Avenue NE, Blaine, Minnesota. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment with Full Military Honors in St. Mary's Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota.. Arrangements with Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home of Andover, Minnesota (763) 767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -