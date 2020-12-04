Eugene "Gene" J. Stinner, 82 of Glen Mills, PA passed away on November 29th, 2020 at Maris Grove. Gene was born to Charles A. and Emma T. Farnschlader Stinner in Allentown, PA. In addition to Maris Grove, Gene previously resided in the Belmont Community in Garnet Valley, PA and prior was a longtime resident of Emmaus, PA. Gene served his country in the Army with the National Guard. As a skilled Bricklayer, he was the National Training Director for the Bricklayer's Union. Gene was an avid handball player. He also enjoyed Snow Skiing, sailing on his boat, and in his later years, golfing. In addition to his parents, Gene is preceded in death by his 6 siblings; Bernard, James, Robert, Edward and Leo Stinner, and Rita Pletchan. He is survived by his wife, Marlene M. Merkel Stinner, a son, Gregory (Joanne) Stinner, a daughter, Margie (Peter) Ceribelli, a brother, Daniel Stinner, 5 grandchildren; Joseph (Jackie) Ceribelli, Regina and David Ceribelli and Stacey and Drew Stinner, and 2 great grandchildren, Vincent and Anthony Ceribelli. Services will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com
