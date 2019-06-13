Eugene L. Frassetto, 77, of Northampton, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Stine) Kocher Frassetto and the late Joy B. (Turri) Frassetto. Born in Allentown, April 13, 1942, Gene was the son of the late Chester R. and Emma (Faccinetto) Frassetto. He served in the U.S. Navy during a peacetime era. Gene was employed as a computer programmer for UNISYS in Blue Bell for many years before retiring. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Allentown where he sang with their choir. Additionally, Gene was a member of the Columbian Home of Allentown. He was an avid painter and photographer, and had a love of fine wine and opera.Survivors: In addition to his wife, Mary Ann; children, Michael C. Frassetto and his wife, Jill of Medford, NJ, Michele Sheppard and her husband, William of Moorestown, NJ; grandchildren, Mandi, Olivia and Jackson; great grandchildren, Starling and Lincoln, as well as Mary Ann's children, Terri M. Williams and her husband, Larry of Palm Coast, FL, and Brent C. Kocher and his wife, Ashly of Allentown.Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 11th & Washington Streets, Allentown. The Rev. Msgr. Victor F. Finnelli, J.C.L. will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 – 10:00 am. Tuesday in the church narthex. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , the Epilepsy Foundation of Eastern Pennsylvania, and/or the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Sanctuary Memorial Fund, in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary