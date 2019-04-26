Services Weber Funeral Homes 1619 Hamilton St Allentown , PA 18102 (610) 434-9349 Resources More Obituaries for Eugene Kessler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eugene L. Kessler

Obituary Condolences Flowers Eugene L. Kessler, of Allentown, passed away in the loving presence of his children on April 20th at the age of 90. Bedside, they cherished the memories he provided from a father they so honored, respected, and admired. Gene, or "Toots" as he was known in his younger years, was the youngest of 10 children born in Allentown to the late James and Mayme Kessler and was predeceased by his wife Jean and his son Michael J.. Gene embraced and excelled at what consumed most of his life, being the patriarch of his large loving family. A devoted husband and caring father who constantly demonstrated his overwhelming love and support for those most important to him, his family. The source of endless pride and happiness for Gene and his wife Jean has always been the love for one another and the love they provided for their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Throughout his life he proved to be a true patriot, faithfully serving his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Gene was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and assisted with collections. Gene followed the footsteps of his father, embarking on a 34 year career with Texaco. Gene was seen as a valuable contributor, a trusted co worker, and a true professional who consistently provided the partnership and customer service necessary for his clients success. There, as a result of his work ethic and skills, he was the proud recipient of many sales and service awards. After retiring from Texaco, he joined forces with his son Randy, where they proved to be a fantastic duo for over 26 years, driving Kessler Trucking to be a leader in the specialty trucking industry. Gene had a life long obsession with baseball, from being an avid and talented ball player, to many years of coaching in Fountain Hill. He was truly a very memorable, motivating, and admired coach for many players, as evidenced by the countless number of players who often shared their thanks and appreciation for his years of mentoring. A very special talent which he enjoyed immensely was playing the role of Santa Clause for family and underprivileged children throughout the valley, which he was well known for and greatly appreciated as his jolly personality was a great match to St Nick himself. His family, coworkers, countless friends, specifically from Fountain Hill, will always remember him for his larger than life spirit, his truly entertaining sense of humor, and his commitment and dedication to his wife and family. He is survived by his children: Randy and wife Jane, Diane M. Sanders and husband James, Gregory and wife Trish, Judy Mowrey and husband Daniel, Sharon Semler and husband Tony, Robert and wife Colleen. 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Services: A viewing will be held on Sunday April 28th From 6:00-8:00PM at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown and on Monday April 29th at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 801 N. 11th Street in Allentown a viewing from 9:00-9:45AM to be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. www.weberfuneralhomes.comContributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the s to find a cure at www.act.alz.org Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries