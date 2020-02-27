Morning Call Obituaries
|
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church
3100 Hecktown Rd,
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church
3100 Hecktown Rd,
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Eugene Lasso


1921 - 2020
Eugene Lasso Obituary
Eugene Lasso, 98, of Freemansburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. He was the widower of Evelyn J. (Andreas) Lasso. Eugene was born on April 14, 1921 in Freemansburg to the late John and Irene (Nagy) Lasso. Eugene worked in sanitation services owning his own company Lassos Hauling for many years. He was also an auto and truck mechanic, and a security guard for armored cars for many years. Eugene was a member of the Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church, Bethlehem where he volunteered for the Christian Service Brigade. Eugene delivered breads and baked goods to several different places throughout the community. He was a member of the Freemansburg volunteer Fire Co. and a Special Fire Police. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.

SURVIVORS: Eugene will be missed by his children, Evelyn Takacs and husband Richard, Mary Kercez and husband Calvin, Donald Lasso and wife Judy and Eugene R. Lasso and wife Cynthia; 15 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Eugene was predeceased by his brothers, Ernest, Roland, William and John Lasso; sisters, Irene Lasso and Ethel Bruch.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Ebenezer Bible Fellowship Church, 3100 Hecktown Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18020 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Freemansburg Cemetery.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Eugene's memory to the Benevolence fund at his church.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020
