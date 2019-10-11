|
Eugene M. Buskirk, 47, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born in Allentown, he was the son of William and Patricia (Searock) Buskirk. He was the boyfriend of Keri White. They were together for 7 years.
Gene was a Firefighter for the Hecktown Volunteer Fire Co. #1 for 20 years and was employed by L&D Automotive, Bethlehem.
He will be lovingly remembered by his girlfriend, Keri White and their son Grayson Dean Buskirk; parents, William and Patricia; siblings, Stacey Miller and husband William Sr., Kristie Garr, Tammy Laubach and husband Karl and James Buskirk; father and mother in law, Larry and Diane White and sister in law, Kimberly Reid.
Viewing hours will be held in the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, on Sunday, Oct. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. and again on Monday, Oct. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. An 11 a.m. funeral service will follow, in the funeral home. Burial will be at Northampton Memorial Shrine, Easton.
The Bingo fundraising night is still scheduled for October 20. Please come out and celebrate Gene's life.
Memorial contributions will go towards Grayson's education. Please make checks payable to: College of America FBO Grayson Buskirk, and send to the Hecktown Volunteer Fire Co., 230 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2019