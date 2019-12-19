|
Eugene Michael Landis, 63, of Palmer Twp. died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born in Allentown on December 29, 1955; son of the late Eugene William and Shirley Lucille (Barto) Landis and grew up in Topton. Mike is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Sally Jo (Adams) Landis.
Mike was a graduate of Brandywine Heights High School where he was a member of the swim team. He also graduated from the Sacred Heart Hospital X-Ray Program. Mike worked as an Interventional Radiological Technologist for St. Luke's Hospital. He enjoyed swimming, skiing, reading and bicycling. Mike was a parishioner of St. Jane Frances de Chantel Catholic Church.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Sally Jo; daughter, Samantha Stiteler and husband, David; grandchildren, Chloe, Lily, and Declan; sister, Cheryl Merkel; as well as his nieces, nephews and extended family. Mike was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Flicker.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at St. Jane Frances de Chantel, 4049 Hartley Ave., Easton, PA 18045 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 19, 2019