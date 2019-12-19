Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantel
4049 Hartley Ave.
Easton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantel
4049 Hartley Ave.
Easton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Landis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Michael Landis


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Michael Landis Obituary
Eugene Michael Landis, 63, of Palmer Twp. died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born in Allentown on December 29, 1955; son of the late Eugene William and Shirley Lucille (Barto) Landis and grew up in Topton. Mike is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Sally Jo (Adams) Landis.

Mike was a graduate of Brandywine Heights High School where he was a member of the swim team. He also graduated from the Sacred Heart Hospital X-Ray Program. Mike worked as an Interventional Radiological Technologist for St. Luke's Hospital. He enjoyed swimming, skiing, reading and bicycling. Mike was a parishioner of St. Jane Frances de Chantel Catholic Church.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Sally Jo; daughter, Samantha Stiteler and husband, David; grandchildren, Chloe, Lily, and Declan; sister, Cheryl Merkel; as well as his nieces, nephews and extended family. Mike was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah Flicker.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:00-10:15 a.m. at St. Jane Frances de Chantel, 4049 Hartley Ave., Easton, PA 18045 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -