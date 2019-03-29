Eugene O. Schaffer, 83, of Schnecksville died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Catherine H. (Nemeth) Schaffer to whom he was married 58 years last May 14. Born in Orefield, December 11, 1935, Eugene was the son of the late Charles and Leah (Rauch) Schaffer. He was employed as a sheet metal technician at Mack Trucks, Inc. in Allentown for 30 years before retiring in 1991. Since his formal retirement, he was employed part-time in the postal room of the former Meridian Bank, Allentown and as a custodian at The Neffs National Bank, Neffs for 12 years before retiring. Eugene was a member of Queenship of Mary Church, Northampton.Survivors: In addition to his wife, Catherine; son, Ronald C. Schaffer at home; daughter, Sandra T. Gehman of Orefield; sisters, Dorothy Hoffer, Ruth Schmick, Mae Tanczos all of Slatington; granddaughters, Kayleigh and Jesslyn; many nieces and nephews; predeceased by a brother, Ernest Schaffer.Service: Family and friends may pay their respects from 8:00 – 9:45 am. Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. at Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave. Northampton. The Rev. Patrick H. Lamb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made to Queenship of Mary Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary