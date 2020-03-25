Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Eugene P. Berg Sr. Obituary
Eugene P. Berg, Sr., 88, of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Elizabeth (Hourt) and Paul J. Berg. He was the loving husband of the late Eleanor M. (Supon) Berg.

Gene proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He graduated from Bloomsburg University and earned his master's from Lehigh University. Gene worshiped at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. After 37 years, he retired from teaching in the Bethlehem School District. He served as the Treasurer of Boy Scout Troop 362 for a decade, presided over the Freedom High School Band Parents Club, and volunteered as a Senior Center Tax Preparer, helping the elderly. He loved nature, hiking, and camping, and traveled the entire United States with his family.

He will be lovingly remembered by his son, Eugene P. Berg, Jr. of Palmerton; daughters, Anne Kyle of Ellicott City, MD. and Barbara Bingener and her husband Ken of Barto, PA; and grandchildren, Lauren, Gabrielle and Acadia.

Services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020 or to the .

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2020
