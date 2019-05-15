Eugene P. "Muzzy" DeFiore, 80, of Whitehall Manor formerly of Allentown died Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Dominic A. and Mary (Hrabowenski) DeFiore. A talented athlete, Eugene held the record for the most touchdowns scored in a football game for Allentown High School before graduating in 1957. He furthered his education at the University of Florida. Eugene served his country in the Army during The Berlin Crisis. In 1966 he opened Eugene DeFiore's Beauty Salon at 1601 Tilghman St., Allentown, operating the business until retiring in 1994. Survivors: Sister, Nancy DeFiore; brother, Samuel DeFiore both of Allentown; a niece; nephews; 2 great nieces; granddaughter, Miranda DeFiore; and Anthony DeFiore. He was predeceased by his daughter, Andrea DeFiore in 2011.Services: Memorial Service 2:00PM Friday in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com. Call 1 to 2:00PM Friday in the funeral home. Interment is private.Contributions: In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary