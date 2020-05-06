In Loving Memory of Eugene Raymond Demjan, 74, of Cementon, PA, Whitehall TWP, passed from this world to the next on Sunday evening May 3, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Kathryn (Fetchko) Demjan, who bonded in the vows of Holy Matrimony in Northampton, PA at Saint Michael's Parish 49 years ago on May 22, 1971. Born in Bethlehem, PA, he was the youngest son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Bendus) Demjan and brother of Robert Demjan and wife, Elaine, of Moshannon, PA. From his earliest days in life, Gene along with his parents and brother, spent lots of time in a little town in central PA called Snow Shoe, where bonds of families and friendship have come to last a lifetime that he cherished to the day he took his last breath. Gene grew up in the "Heights" section of Bethlehem and the South Side's Thomas Street where he attended S.S. Cyril and Methodius School and graduated from the Old Becca High School in 1963. He then attended Bethlehem Business School before entering the U.S. Marine Corps in 1964, where he completed basic training at Camp Lejeune, NC. He went on to finish his training as a radio telephone operator and eventually completing his tour of duty serving his country in Vietnam. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and in 1968 was honorarily discharged. He loved the fact that he was a pistol and rifle expert, he loved his Marine Corps, and loved his country. In 1969, Gene started working for P.J. Stofanak Custom Cabinetry and eventually retired from there after 40 years of service. In September of 1983, Gene would move his family from Bethlehem's South Side to his current home in Cementon, where he built and designed his home with the help of family and friends. He was the father to Nicholas, Eugene, Nicole, Christopher and his wife, Rebecca, and grandfather to Nicholas, Ava, Penelope, and grandchild number 4 on the way. Gene's family was his life. He loved to go root for his kids and their teammates during their HS sports years. Eventually, his grandkids would become his greatest joy with only his love for food coming in a very close second; with slab bacon, head cheese, and pig's feet always at the top of his list. Gene also had the gift of gab. And as someone put it, he was never at a loss for words. He loved to "debate" with anyone who was willing to. In late 2008, Gene's health would force him to retire because of pneumonia and COPD. He battled with lung disease every day, eventually getting sicker and sicker, losing his battle on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Eugene Raymond Demjan-husband, father, pappy, friend-you will be forever missed and never forgotten... "Oorah!!! Semper Fi!!!" Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem or the COVID-19 Response Fund in loving memory of Gene.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.