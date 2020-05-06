Eugene R. Demjan
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Eugene Raymond Demjan, 74, of Cementon, PA, Whitehall TWP, passed from this world to the next on Sunday evening May 3, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Kathryn (Fetchko) Demjan, who bonded in the vows of Holy Matrimony in Northampton, PA at Saint Michael's Parish 49 years ago on May 22, 1971. Born in Bethlehem, PA, he was the youngest son of the late Nicholas and Mary (Bendus) Demjan and brother of Robert Demjan and wife, Elaine, of Moshannon, PA. From his earliest days in life, Gene along with his parents and brother, spent lots of time in a little town in central PA called Snow Shoe, where bonds of families and friendship have come to last a lifetime that he cherished to the day he took his last breath. Gene grew up in the "Heights" section of Bethlehem and the South Side's Thomas Street where he attended S.S. Cyril and Methodius School and graduated from the Old Becca High School in 1963. He then attended Bethlehem Business School before entering the U.S. Marine Corps in 1964, where he completed basic training at Camp Lejeune, NC. He went on to finish his training as a radio telephone operator and eventually completing his tour of duty serving his country in Vietnam. He rose to the rank of Sergeant and in 1968 was honorarily discharged. He loved the fact that he was a pistol and rifle expert, he loved his Marine Corps, and loved his country. In 1969, Gene started working for P.J. Stofanak Custom Cabinetry and eventually retired from there after 40 years of service. In September of 1983, Gene would move his family from Bethlehem's South Side to his current home in Cementon, where he built and designed his home with the help of family and friends. He was the father to Nicholas, Eugene, Nicole, Christopher and his wife, Rebecca, and grandfather to Nicholas, Ava, Penelope, and grandchild number 4 on the way. Gene's family was his life. He loved to go root for his kids and their teammates during their HS sports years. Eventually, his grandkids would become his greatest joy with only his love for food coming in a very close second; with slab bacon, head cheese, and pig's feet always at the top of his list. Gene also had the gift of gab. And as someone put it, he was never at a loss for words. He loved to "debate" with anyone who was willing to. In late 2008, Gene's health would force him to retire because of pneumonia and COPD. He battled with lung disease every day, eventually getting sicker and sicker, losing his battle on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Eugene Raymond Demjan-husband, father, pappy, friend-you will be forever missed and never forgotten... "Oorah!!! Semper Fi!!!" Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem or the COVID-19 Response Fund in loving memory of Gene.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
May 5, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and him in this time. May God bless you and welcome him into his kingdom with open arms!
Joe E
Friend
May 5, 2020
We are very sorry for the loss of Uncle Gene. He will now get to be at peace in Our Lords Heavenly Graces.
With love and sorrow,
Joanne, Troy, Adam & Andrew
Joanne Nemes (Stofanak)
Family
May 5, 2020
You were the best grandfather to my children anyone could ask for. I am so glad I was able to provide you the joy they brought to your life every day. You were loved so much by them. As sad as we are that you passed, we find comfort knowing your at peace. Your memories will be cherished and you will forever be in our hearts. We love you and will miss you dearly. Rest easy now Pappy
Kristi Demjan
Family
May 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss you and your family on in our thoughts and prayers love with deepest sympathy Brenda
and Julio
Brenda Fernandez De Cordova
Friend
May 5, 2020
The couch where I will automatically look each time I walk through your door will now hold a vacancy that nobody can fill. Youre laughter and the priceless look on your face after telling a good joke to or about me was priceless... and thats what I will miss the most. Stay strong family and let your hearts be comforted knowing he struggles no more.
Kelli Wright
Family
May 5, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. He was a great guy.
Marsha Schwartz
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
Mary, So sorry for the loss of your Husband. You are in my Thoughts and Prayers.
Linda (Geiger) Wehr
May 5, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family!

Lover, Aubrey, Raiya & Andrew Barthol
May 5, 2020
Sending hugs and prayers to all. What a beautiful family he has! ✝
Susan
Friend
May 5, 2020
Mary and family,
I am so very sorry for the loss of your wonderful husband, amazing dad and grandpop.
Heaven has gained a wonderful angel
Colleen Kloiber
Friend
May 5, 2020
My condolences to you all, my family. He was well loved by all, may he rest in peace. I will be thinking of each and everyone of you through this difficult time. Thoughts, prayers and hugs.
Eileen (Demjan) Long
Family
May 5, 2020
Sending Love and Prayers to the entire family!
Rebecca Fetchko
Family
May 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janet Hersh (Rachel Gerhards Mom)
May 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss Niki and family. I remember him as funny and always smiling. May he Rest In Peace.
Rachel Gerhard-Sterner
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved