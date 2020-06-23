Eugene R. Notte, age 77, passed away peacefully June 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was born May 20, 1943 in Summit, NJ to Nicholas and Mary Notte. Gene retired from a successful career at US Foods and enjoyed traveling the country in his motorhome with his beautiful wife of 58 years and two dogs, Abbey and Sarge. He was a man of few words, but you could always count on him for a witty joke and a quick jig. Gene loved manning the grill at weekly cookouts and quietly enjoying the family he created. Though he may be watching the gatherings from a bit further away, he will be present in every moment. He is survived by his wife Helen; sister, Theresa Reggetto; sons, Danny and Gene Jr.; grandchildren, Regina, Amanda, Alyssa, Steven, Sarah, Marissa; and great-grandson, Jordan. Private services were held for the family under the direction of the Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of the United States.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 23, 2020.