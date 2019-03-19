|
Eugene "Jake" S. Pozzi, 88, of Allentown, passed away March 16, 2019 at Heather Glen Senior Living, Allentown. He was the husband of Caroline (Walters) Pozzi. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Paul L. and Lena (Paano) Pozzi. Jake was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War and was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Allentown. He attended Allentown High School and volunteered at Li'l-Le-Hi Trout Nursery for many years. Jake was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Penn State fan. He was employed at Cement Gun in Allentown and Gunite Service in Media, PA.Survivors: Wife; Brothers, Richard and Robert; Nieces, including Donna Pozzi Hahn, who he raised; Nephews; and Cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Paul L. Pozzi, Jr., and a sister, Rose Marie Rasch.Services: Graveside 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.comContributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Li'l-Le-Hi Trout Nursery, 2901 Fish Hatchery Road, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019