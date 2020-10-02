Eugene W. Kratzer, 82, of Coplay, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Longswamp Township, he was a son of the late Joseph H. and Clara M. (Krixler) Kratzer. He was a self-employed truck driver before retiring. He served in the U.S. Navy and was Past Commander of Egypt V.F.W. Post 7293 and a member for 45 years. He was a member of Slatington American Legion Post #16 for 37 years. He was Past Clubhouse Manager at Ranger Rod and Gun Club and a member of APA 8 & 9 Ball Pool League.



Survivors: sisters, Althea Herman and Shirley Hower; grandson, Lee Bauer and wife, Jamie; two great-grandsons, Evan and Noah Bauer; several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Lehigh Zion Cemetery, Alburtis. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am.



