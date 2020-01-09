Home

1923 - 2020
Eugenia H. Siegfried, 96, of N. Catasauqua, Born Oct. 29, 1923 in Oberweissenbrunn, Germany died Jan. 6, 2020 the last of 9 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Lester A. Siegfried of N. Catasauqua, daughter Wilma Lucente of Allentown, Pa, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Siegfried and daughter Ruth L. Gausman of Davidsonville Maryland. Gina, as she was known to her friends. was a loving wife and mother. Her passions were cooking, sewing and gardening. Her friends will always remember her for all the wonderful vegetables grown in her garden. Funeral is private on Jan. 10, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Hellertown, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020
