Eugenia (Sadej) Wegrzyn, 87, of Bethlehem died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. Born July 14, 1932 in Poland she was the daughter of the late Rose Sadej. She was married to the late Stanley Wegrzyn.
Eugenia retired from Blough Nursing as a supervisor. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Bethlehem.
Eugenia grew up during WWII and as a young girl was a Holocaust survivor. She loved to be with people, whether it was to just sit and talk or meet someone for the first time. Eugenia will always be known for her unmatchable Polish cooking. She had a kind and caring heart and will be missed by those that knew her.
Eugenia will be lovingly remembered by her children, Helen Cubby, Susanne MacAvoy and husband Matthew, James Wegrzyn and wife Heidi, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughters, Lillian Wegrzyn and Diane Ochman, and son-in-laws, Jan Ochman and Harold Cubby.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad St. at 11 AM. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made in Eugenia's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019