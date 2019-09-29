Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
730 W. Broad St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugenia Wegrzyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugenia Wegrzyn


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugenia Wegrzyn Obituary
Eugenia (Sadej) Wegrzyn, 87, of Bethlehem died Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. Born July 14, 1932 in Poland she was the daughter of the late Rose Sadej. She was married to the late Stanley Wegrzyn.

Eugenia retired from Blough Nursing as a supervisor. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Bethlehem.

Eugenia grew up during WWII and as a young girl was a Holocaust survivor. She loved to be with people, whether it was to just sit and talk or meet someone for the first time. Eugenia will always be known for her unmatchable Polish cooking. She had a kind and caring heart and will be missed by those that knew her.

Eugenia will be lovingly remembered by her children, Helen Cubby, Susanne MacAvoy and husband Matthew, James Wegrzyn and wife Heidi, nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughters, Lillian Wegrzyn and Diane Ochman, and son-in-laws, Jan Ochman and Harold Cubby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad St. at 11 AM. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Memorial contributions may be made in Eugenia's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugenia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.