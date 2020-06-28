Eunice Mackie 85, of Bethlehem, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Helen Mackie; sisters, Arlene Heselwood and Marita Kondrat; brothers, William and Robert Mackie; and her loving niece, Judy Kondrat. She is survived by her two nephews, Keith Charles Mackie (Stephanie) and Todd Kondrat (Jody); and four great-nephews, Konner Mackie, Nicholas, Zachary, and Jacob Kondrat. Eunice will be remembered mostly for her kind, caring spirit that touched the lives of many. She worked as an Administrator in the Compensation and Benefits Dept. of Jersey Central Power and Light Company. Eunice was a true Canadian at heart who embraced her heritage. As an avid reader who loved books of all genre, Eunice enjoyed reading in her spare time. Eunice was a true intellect and an impeccable organizer. Most of all, Eunice was a woman of great faith who loved the Lord and his following. She will be greatly missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



