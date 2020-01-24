Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Eunice Diehl
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Union U.C.C.
5550 PA Route 873
Neffs, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Union U.C.C.
5550 PA Route 873
Neffs, PA
Eunice M. Diehl


1937 - 2020
Eunice M. Diehl Obituary
Eunice M. (Youse) Diehl, 82, of Schnecksville, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Donald P. Diehl. Born in Allentown, November 19, 1937, Eunice was the daughter of the late John and Clara (Gildner) Youse. A graduate of the former Haaf Hospital School of Nursing in Northampon, Eunice was a LPN at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in South Whitehall Township for 12 years before starting her family. She was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs, where she was a newsletter volunteer and a member of the "Knit Wit" Group. She was a member of the Trinkling Springs Assoc at Lake Wallenpaupack where she enjoyed boating and spending time with her lake family. Eunice also enjoyed gardening, knitting and playing cards.

Survivors: Son, Jon P. Diehl and his wife, Kim of Orefield; granddaughter, Jocelyn R. Diehl of Orefield; sister, Hedy Case and her husband, George of Catasauqua.

Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 am. Monday, January 27, 2020 at Union U.C.C., 5550 PA Route 873, Neffs with the Rev. Kayli L. Freeman officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville and 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday in the church narthex. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 24, 2020
