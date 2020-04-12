Home

Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Eva B. Adam


1931 - 2020
Eva B. Adam Obituary
Eva Bernice (Nester) Adam of East Greenville, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born December 1, 1931 in New Hanover, PA to the late Norman and Ella (Gery) Nester. She was the wife of the late Russell F. Adam, Sr. for 58 years.

Eva was a sewing machine operator for 38 years, working at Rosenau Brothers and Jennifer Ann. She was also an examiner for Mutual Industries until retiring in 1996.

She was an active member of New Goshenhoppen United Church of Christ in East Greenville.

Surviving are her four children, Delores Schuler and husband, David of Wescosville, PA, Russell F. Adam, Jr. and wife, Mary Ellen of Green Cove Springs, FL., Bruce A. Adam and wife Carol of Macungie, PA., and Dale R. Adam and wife, Mary of Quakertown, PA; four grandchildren, Sheri, Brianna, Bradley and Annabelle; four step-grandchildren, Selena, Kari, Julia and Joseph; two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan; and three step great-grandchildren, Adelaide, Penelope and Ella-Claire.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by brothers, Norman, Lloyd and Robert; and sisters, Marguerite, Alverta, Helen and Ruth.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances presented by the COVID-19, we regret to inform you that the funeral service for Eva is going to be private for immediate family only. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the General Fund of New Goshenhoppen UCC at 1070 Church Rd., East Greenville, PA 18041.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020
