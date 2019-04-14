Eva Baran-Derr, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Edward C. Baran and the late Claude J. Derr. Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Justina (Sirko) Semuta. She worked as a seamstress for Josette Manufacturing in Bethlehem. Eva was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Maria Hillman and husband Robert of St. James, NY, Christine Antoccia of Taylorsville, Utah; grandchildren Melissa, Nathan, Angela, Jeana, Anthony, Robert, Stacey, Brandon, and Katie; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Helen Mock of Hazelton; stepdaughters Rosemary Neimeister and husband Thomas of Bethlehem, Kathryn Trunk and husband Sherwood of Columbia, SC; stepson-in-law Dennis Benner of Center Valley; 5 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter Claudia Benner.SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Monday April 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11 AM, until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Eva's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary