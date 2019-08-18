|
|
Eva Bellucci Kremposky, 94, of Walnutport, formerly of Allentown, passed peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit on July 31, 2019. She was the wife of Edward A. Kremposky for 66 loving and devoted years. Born in Coatesville, she was a daughter of the late Innocenzio Bellucci and Donata Felizzi Bellucci. Six brothers and five sisters preceded Eva in death. Eva's loving affection and absolute devotion to her family was her life's joy. Her giant heart, easy laugh, and warm words will be truly missed. She is survived by her husband, her loving children: Anita Tannous and husband, Daniel; Edward M. Kremposky and wife, Susan; Linda Mast and husband, Glenn; Michael Kremposky and wife, Barbara; her adored grandchildren: Jennifer Tannous and husband, Joel Wussler; Benjamin Tannous and wife, Alison; Matthew Tannous; Christie Mast; Kalman White and wife, Ivory; Kyle Kremposky and fiancé, Allyson Sosik; Marcus Kremposky and fiancé, Heather Chandler; Justin Kremposky; her precious great grandchildren: Finn Tannous, Aurora McCreary and Hank Tannous.
Her life will be celebrated privately by her family.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2019