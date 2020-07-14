1/
Eva E. Young
Eva E. (Gower) Young, 101, formerly of Short Lane, Northampton, died peacefully late Saturday evening, July 11, 2020, at Chestnut Knoll Personal Care Home, Boyertown. She was the wife of the late Willard G. Young who passed in 2000. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Ellen (Fatzinger) Gower.

Eva was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bath, and previously attended the former Christ Lutheran Church, Schoenersville Congregation.

Survivors: daughters, Darlene C. wife of Peter Ressler of Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, Loretta wife of William Kennealy of Marlton, NJ. 3 grandchildren, Lisa, Craig, and Andrew. 4 great grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 sisters, and a brother.

Services: Graveside Services, 11:00AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Schoenersville Cemetery, 2355 Grove Road, Hanover Twp. Call, 10-10:30AM Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067.

Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: To a charity of one's choice.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Schoenersville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
