Eva J. Daileda, 91 of Nazareth, PA passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth. Born on August 13, 1927 in Croydon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Merlin Vitt and the late Margaret (Weller) Vitt. She was the wife of the late David Daileda who passed away in 1989. She was formerly employed as a secretary for Otis Elevator Company in Ewing Twp., NJ for 30 years before retiring in 1989. Eva loved to travel especially to the Poconos. She enjoyed horseback riding, playing piano and cooking. She was a member and former Sunday School teacher at Langhorne Methodist Church in Langhorne, PA.Surviving are sons, Robert M. Dove and wife Annette of Northampton, PA and Alan D. Dove of Levittown, PA, daughter, Diane, wife of James Vogt of Royersford, PA; Grandchildren, William, Amy, Julie and Manuel. She was predeceased by son, Jeffery Dove in 1999 and sister, Virginia Greer.A Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary