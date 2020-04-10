|
Eva Mae Gallagher, 91, of Allentown, Pa. passed away on Tuesday April 7th. She was predeceased by husband, James V. Gallagher (1976); husband Orson H. Beam (1960). She was born in Upper Nazareth, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Earl and Mabel (Hilberg) Lieberman. Eva was a graduate of Nazareth High School. Eva is fondly remembered as a Nurse's Aide at Allentown Sacred Heart Hospital. Eva's love and respect for God was evident when she spoke, and in everything she did. Her wisdom and caring ways were sought out by all of us and most that had the privilege of meeting her. She was an inspiration for hard-work, self-sacrifice and giving. Her passion for people, animals, cooking, and gardening were evident in her smile and the light in her eyes. Spending time with her family was most important to her. Eva left a lifetime of lessons to guide all of us and we all aspire to her example.
Surviving are her children, James P. (Angela), Patricia A. (Warren) Jorgenson, Colleen M. (John) Kern, and Joseph Gallagher; grandchildren, Sean (Allison), Brittney (Jake), Kevin, Jimmy & Brendan; great-grandchildren, Emma & Adelyn. She is also survived by her three siblings, Norman Lieberman, Viola Neff & Earle Lieberman and pre-deceased by five siblings, Orpha Ockenhouse, Ida Smith, Victor Lieberman, Fern Reeser, and Elda Haydt.
A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider donating in memory of Eva to the Samaritan's Purse.
Samaritan's Purse
P.O. Box 3000
Boone, NC 28607
Eva Gallagher Memorial
Or visit Eva's memorial page at:
https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/memorial-giving/
or https://sampur.se/39UvQGy
In Eva's true spirit and at a time when we are being asked to be still, supporting the Samaritans Purse Emergency Medical Response effort to COVID-19 in helping so many in need, is our most fitting way to honor our mom.
Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020