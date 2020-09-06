1/3
Eva-Maria I. R. Rex
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eva-Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva-Maria I. R. Rex, 83, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by her family, in St. Luke's University Health Network, Allentown. Born in Berlin Germany, she was a daughter of the late Herbert F. and Erna E. (Thunert) Redlinger. It was in Berlin, in 1958, where she met and married Dale H. Rex, Sr., her husband of 62 years. She was of Christian faith and was a member of the former Saengerbund German Club. Eva's greatest joy in life was her love and devotion to her husband and children. They were her whole world. Eva had many friends and was an avid gardener, excellent cook and baker.

Survivors: husband; sons, Dale, Jr. and wife, Jeanette E., Emerald, Gary A. and wife, Connie T., Slatington; daughter, Diane J. and significant other, William C. Cooperman II, Breinigsville; sister, Ingrid Stroschein, Sturgeon Bay WI; brother, Lutz Redlinger, Berlin Germany; grandchildren, Steven, Don, Chris, Tiffani; nine great grandchildren.

Services: A visitation will be held Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Service will be private. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved