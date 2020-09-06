Eva-Maria I. R. Rex, 83, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, surrounded by her family, in St. Luke's University Health Network, Allentown. Born in Berlin Germany, she was a daughter of the late Herbert F. and Erna E. (Thunert) Redlinger. It was in Berlin, in 1958, where she met and married Dale H. Rex, Sr., her husband of 62 years. She was of Christian faith and was a member of the former Saengerbund German Club. Eva's greatest joy in life was her love and devotion to her husband and children. They were her whole world. Eva had many friends and was an avid gardener, excellent cook and baker.
Survivors: husband; sons, Dale, Jr. and wife, Jeanette E., Emerald, Gary A. and wife, Connie T., Slatington; daughter, Diane J. and significant other, William C. Cooperman II, Breinigsville; sister, Ingrid Stroschein, Sturgeon Bay WI; brother, Lutz Redlinger, Berlin Germany; grandchildren, Steven, Don, Chris, Tiffani; nine great grandchildren.
Services: A visitation will be held Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 AM at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Service will be private. (www.stephensfuneral.com
)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospitals for Children
.