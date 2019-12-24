|
Eva Rosado, 67, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born on December 4, 1952 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Eva Rodriguez Rosado and Benito Rosado.
Eva loved to sing and listen to Julio Iglesias.
She will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Benito Rosado of Cidra, Puerto Rico; nieces, Donita Rosado and her family of Colorado Springs, CO, Marla Rosado and her family from Devon, MD, Carla Wenner and her family of St. Augustine, FL, and Carolyn Dornevil and her family of Allentown, PA; nephews, Carlos G. Lopez and his family of Allentown, PA and Benito Alberto Rosado from Colorado Springs, CO and brother-in-laws Issac Navarro of Bethlehem, PA and Carlos Lopez of Bethlehem, PA.
Eva was preceded in death by her sister, Carmen Navarro.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harborview Rehabilitation and Care Center 432 Maple Ave. Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019