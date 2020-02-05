|
Evangeline Gabriel died peacefully, surrounded by family, Saturday night February 2 at Fellowship Terrace in Whitehall. She was 95 years old and was predeceased by her loving, dear husband of 68 years, George P. Gabriel.
Our mom was born on October 1, 1924 in West Pittston, Pa. She was proudly married to the love of her life, George in 1948. Evangeline has three daughters, Virginia Vidoni (Husband, Robert), Alice Gabriel (partner Leslie Depew) and Renee Hanson, (husband Frank). She was so proud of her loving grandchildren Robert G. Vidoni, Gabriel J. Vidoni (wife, Katherine and children Jacob and Julian), and Taylor and Emily Hanson.
Our mother was never happier than when she was with her family. She was a skilled cook and baker and always had the most delicious dinners for her family. She loved entertaining and gave outstanding dinner parties for all of her friends. Her laugh was contagious and joyful for all those around her. She had such a great sense of style and dressed beautifully. She was an extraordinary homemaker and loved knitting and decorating her home. Holidays were grand events in our family. Our mother and father loved to dance and people would stop and gather to watch their skill on the dance floor. We all would be in awe of their talent. Mom loved music and often sang to us and played piano by ear. There was always music playing in our home. She made friends wherever she went and loved talking with people.
A very special thanks to the most wonderful caretakers, Cathy, Maggie, Pam, Janet and the other extraordinary women who made our Mom's last years very special. Their caring and love meant so much to her, our dad and to us. Also, a great thanks to Fellowship staff who treated our mom with such love. The angels who helped us all through the last days of her life were incredible.
A great thank you to the dear Daughters of Penelope and to the great men of the Ahepa who visited both of my parents throughout their older years. After our father's death, they continued their visits with our Mother.
Services: Calling hours begin at 9:00 AM on Saturday, February 8th, followed by the funeral at 10:00 in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 1607 West Union Blvd, Bethlehem, Pa. Burial will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Airport Road, Allentown. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions can be made to St. Nicholas Church or to Fellowship Community, www.fellowshipcommunity.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2020