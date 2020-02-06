|
|
Evangeline "Vangie" Sweitzer, 87 formerly of Palmer Twp., PA passed away Feb. 4, 2020. Born July 11, 1932 in Newark, NJ she was the 4th daughter of the late Mary (Spencer) and Rev. Ralph Roby. Her careers included 25 years in radio, first with the faculty of her alma mater, Centenary College, then with Lehigh Valley radio stations. She was a substitute teacher in the Pohatcong and Phillipsburg School Districts for 8 years. She retired in 1994 as Associate Director of the Bethlehem Area Chamber of Commerce, where she enjoyed 7 fulfilling years. She retired a final time after 2 years as Historic Bethlehem Partnerships' first public relations coordinator. As a volunteer, she gave a lifetime of service to her churches, Wesley United Methodist Church, Phillipsburg, and since 1991, Central Moravian Church, Bethlehem. An active member of Minsi Trails Council, Boy Scouts of America for 24 years, Vangie earned the Silver Beaver award, and was one of the first group of females inducted into the Order of the Arrow. A writer for most of her life, she authored 3 books on Bethlehem Moravian church history, the 1st, "Christmas in Bethlehem - A Moravian Heritage". She was an avid gardener, caring for their 3 acres with her husband. Over the years, she served on the Board of Directors of Minsi Trails Council, BSA; Executive Service Corps of the Lehigh Valley; Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society; Historic Bethlehem; and the Board of Elders, Central Moravian Church.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years: Donald L.; son: Mark A. (wife Elizabeth) of Spring City, PA; grandchildren: Maxwell and Kathryn; nieces; nephews.
Services are 10 AM Monday in Central Moravian Church, 7 W. Church St., Bethlehem; with visitation 5 to 6:30 PM Sunday in the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Central Moravian Church. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2020