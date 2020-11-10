Thomas M. Evans, 81, of Deer Path Drive, Walnutport, Lehigh Twp., died suddenly Friday afternoon, November 6, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of Mrs. Mary Ellen (McCarron) Evans. Born in Freeland, Luzerne County, he was a son of the late Michael and Helen (Stegena) Evans.
Thomas was employed as a local delivery truck driver for Wolfe Distribution Co., Saucon Valley. Later, he worked as a bus driver for First Student Transportation Company, Northampton Area School District, Beersvile. Thomas was also a local insurance agent for Prime America and Baltimore Life. An Army Veteran, Vietnam Era, he achieved the rank of SP 5 (E-5). He was a "Jack of all Trades, Master of None", and member of the Lehigh Valley Woodworkers Guild, life member of the NRA, avid hunter, and fisherman, and enjoyed his dogs, especially his Bovier des Flandres.
Survivors: Wife. Grandsons, Matthew, Joseph, 1 grandson. Granddaughter. 6 great-grandchildren. Sister. He was predeceased by daughter Jean Marie (Evans) Michael in 2015.
Services: 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Thursday in funeral home. Interment with Military Honors, Allen Union Cemetery, 4th and Main Streets, Northampton, PA 18067. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: Disabled American Veterans
-VAROIC, PO Box 42938, Wissahickon and Manheim Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19101-293.