EVELYN A. KUTZ
1927 - 2020
Evelyn A. Kutz, 92, of Allentown, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Devon House, Allentown. She is the wife of the late Floyd R. "Pete" Kutz. Evelyn was born in Center Valley on August 2, 1927 to the late Frank H. and Elizabeth M. (Egner) Furry. She loved flowers and hummingbirds. Seeing photos of her family and friends were a joy in her life.

SURVIVORS: Loving children: Cheryl A. (Will L., Jr.) Frey of Allentown, David A. (Sherry) Kutz of Old Zionsville, Dennis R. Kutz (Suzanne Talijan) of Bath; 3 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren. Predeceased by grandson: Christopher J. Reightler; sister: Marie Martinho; brother: Harold "John" C. Furry.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 1 -2 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 2 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Friedensville Cemetery, Upper Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
JUL
13
Service
02:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
