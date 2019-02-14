Home

Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Evelyn Muhl
Evelyn A. Muhl

Evelyn A. Muhl Obituary
Evelyn A. Muhl, 91, of Allen Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Alphonse Muhl. Born October 16, 1927 in Center Valley, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Alma Berger. Evelyn was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Survivors: children, Fran Rockovits, Mike and wife, Debra, Bob and wife, Debora, Tom and wife, Connie, Marie Taylor, Teri Mandic and husband, Kevin, Susan Keebler and husband, Tom, Eric and wife, Nancy; daughter-in-law, Rosie; 21 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild. Evelyn was predeceased by her son, Joe, a brother, Robert, and a sister, Ruth. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23rd at 10:00 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Fullerton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church c/o funeral home in loving memory of Evelyn.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019
