Evelyn A. Rothdeutsch, 93 of Coplay, PA. died peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice, Allentown, PA. Born June 5, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Martha (Fahringer) Benninger.
Evelyn was a Deli clerk at Giant Food Store, Whitehall, PA for 15 years before retiring in 2013. Prior to she was bartender at the former Mickley's Hotel, Whitehall for 20 years, until it's closing. Evelyn was a long time member of the Coplay Seniors Group, who loved spending time with her peers.
Surviving are son, Patrick A. Rothdeutsch and wife Paula of Ambler, PA, daughters, Renee L. wife of Donald Erdman of Coplay, PA and Mrs. Lana P. Montanari of Northampton, PA; 2 Grandchildren; 6 Great-Grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Perry V. Rothdeutsch in September 2009.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday October 15, 2020 at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Friends and family may call from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the services. Interment will be private for the family in St. John's Union Cemetery, Whitehall, PA. The public is asked to continue to follow social distancing requirements along with the wearing of facial coverings.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospice c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com