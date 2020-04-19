Evelyn D. Bakun
Evelyn D. Bakun, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Traditions of Hanover. Born in Palmerton, PA she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Katherine (Kutzer) Fritz. She was the wife of the late Stephen Bakun. Before retiring, Evelyn worked as a sewing machine operator for many years. She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Stephen N. Bakun; granddaughter, Rachel Houck & husband Ryan; her sister Betty; and many kind friends. All services will be private. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Evelyn's name to charity of your choice.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 19, 2020.
