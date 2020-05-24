Evelyn G. Schaffer, 98, of Moore Township, suddenly passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late James H. Schaffer, Sr., with whom she shared 37 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1980. Born in Bethlehem Township, she was a daughter of the late William H. Sr. and Beatrice M. (Minnich) Graver. For many years, Evelyn proudly worked as a private housekeeper for families in Moore Township and Bethlehem. She was a faithful member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, as well as a member of the Pinochle Club at Salem, and the Moorestown Garden Club. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her son, James H. Schaffer, Jr. of Moore Township; two daughters, Elizabeth I. Pohl and her husband, Peter, of Greenville, Texas, and Margaret L. Heist and her husband, John, of Moore Township; four grandchildren, Sheila, Monica, Carrie, and Shelley; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, James, she was predeceased by her seven sisters and five brothers. Services: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Evelyn's visitation and graveside service at Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown, will be private. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Salem United Church of Christ, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store